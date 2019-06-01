OTELIA FLIPPIN MCDONALD

ROCKINGHAM — Otelia Flippin McDonald passed to her heavenly home in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ the evening of May 30, 2019.

She was born June 8, 1921, the daughter of the late Joseph Henry Flippin and the late Millie Hester Wright, she was the last living of their ten children. She was the wife of the late Bernie McDonald. She was the mother of the late Betty Jane McDonald, the late Billy McDonald (Louise), Sandra Long (George), and Gail Rackley (Tim); grandmother of Scott Long, Bryan Long (Angie), Jimmy McDonald (Sandra), Joel Rackley (Nikki), Kristen Fernandes (Roldao); great grandmother of Jeromy Long, Heather Alphin (David), Kylie McDonald, Kirsten McDonald, Adalyn Rackley, Jacob Rackley, and Blakely Rackley; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2 McDonald Baptist Church with visitation at 3 p.m. Rev. Jimmy Branton and Rev. Robert Tyson will be officiating ministers. The family will be seeing friends at other times at the home of George and Sandra Long, 907 Roberdel Rd., Rockingham.

The family would like to thank her caregivers at Pruitt Health and Richmond County Hospice for their tender care of our loved one.

Watson – King Funeral Home in Rockingham is assisting the McDonald family.