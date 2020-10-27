PAMELA MCCOLL CAULDER

ROCKINGHAM — Pamela McColl Caulder, 77, of Rockingham passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born November 9, 1942 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late Daniel Churchill McColl and Margaret Doster McColl, and a life-long resident of Richmond County.

Pamela graduated from Rockingham High School in 1961, where she played basketball, was an active water-skier, and the head cheerleader. She attended Queens Business College for one year in Charlotte NC before working at JP Stevens, then as a dispatcher for the Rockingham Police Department, and office manager for Southeastern Asphalt and Paving. Pamela retired from Classic Apparel as office manager in 2014.

Pamela loved fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and venturing around North Caroling with her beloved companion of 25 years, Irving H. Long of Rockingham. She was a devoted donor to The Humane Society, and was featured in The Daily Journal for taming the squirrels in her yard.

Pamela will be remembered by her family as a lover of all animals, and an adventure seeking spirit. She loved nature and all of its beauty.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Eastside Cemetery with Richmond Co. Hospice Chaplain Chris Thronton officiating.

Surviving, a daughter, Dana Meadows and husband Scott Meadows of Candler, NC; Companion Irving Long of Rockingham; Brother, Bill McColl and wife Georgia of Kingsport, TN, niece Amy Margaret Elsea, and grandchildren, Anna Dills, Alexandria Hudgins and Phillip Hudgins of Asheville, NC.

Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW Lilburn, GA 30047. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Jenkins family.