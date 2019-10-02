PATRICIA KAY PRESSLEY

ROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Patricia Kay Pressley, 70, of Rockingham passed away on Monday, September 30,

2019 at her home. Patricia was born on January 21, 1949 in Johnston County, NC a daughter of the late Walter Legrand Honeycutt and Honore Juanita Craft. She was office manager and co-owner of W.H. Parker Insurance Agency.

Surviving are her son, Jerry Dean Pressley and wife Bonnie, daughter, Heather Patrice Norton; five grandchildren, Paige Pressley, Kayla Pressley, Jayke Pressley, Krista Norton, Jordin Norton; and siblings, Joyce Krider, Billy Honeycutt, Walter 'Jr" Honeycutt, Larry Honeycutt, Don Honeycutt and Bobby Honeycutt.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Joy Freewill Baptist

Church will Rev. Lloyd Grant, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Carter Funeral Home Colonial Chapel.

Carter Funeral Home of Rockingham is serving the Pressley family.