Patricia Kay Pressley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Kay Pressley.
Service Information
Carter Funeral Home Colonial Chapel - Rockingham
705 S. Caroline St.
Rockingham, NC
28379
(910)-895-4422
Obituary
Send Flowers

PATRICIA KAY PRESSLEY

ROCKINGHAM — Mrs. Patricia Kay Pressley, 70, of Rockingham passed away on Monday, September 30,

2019 at her home. Patricia was born on January 21, 1949 in Johnston County, NC a daughter of the late Walter Legrand Honeycutt and Honore Juanita Craft. She was office manager and co-owner of W.H. Parker Insurance Agency.

Surviving are her son, Jerry Dean Pressley and wife Bonnie, daughter, Heather Patrice Norton; five grandchildren, Paige Pressley, Kayla Pressley, Jayke Pressley, Krista Norton, Jordin Norton; and siblings, Joyce Krider, Billy Honeycutt, Walter 'Jr" Honeycutt, Larry Honeycutt, Don Honeycutt and Bobby Honeycutt.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Joy Freewill Baptist

Church will Rev. Lloyd Grant, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Richmond County Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends and family on Saturday, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Carter Funeral Home Colonial Chapel.

Carter Funeral Home of Rockingham is serving the Pressley family.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.