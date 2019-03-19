PATRICIA THORPE BUTLER

HAMLET — Patricia Thorpe Butler, 81, of Hamlet, passed away, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at St. Joseph of Pines, Southern Pines.

She was born March 4, 1938, in Richmond County daughter of Wrent and Ella Mae Ward Thorpe.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Abundant Life Church, Thursday, March 21, 2019. At other times, the family will be receiving friends at her home.

The Funeral will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday with Rev. Joe Wilkes, Rev. Jerry Smith and Rev. Dennis Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Memorial Park, Rockingham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James E. Butler, Jr.; son, Charles Butler; sister, Helen Smith; brother, Richard Thorpe; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Butler.

She is survived by her daughters, Sue Raines (Bill) of Rockingham, Sandra Graham of Hamlet and Holly Kinlaw (Ashley) of Fayetteville; son, Donnie Butler (Melanie) of Hamlet; brother, Bill Thorpe (Elda Mae) of Southern Pines; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to First Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 5 Aviemore Drive, Pinehurst, NC 28374

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Butler Family.