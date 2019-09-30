PATSY ANN MCLEAN DAVIS

SOUTHERN PINES — Patsy Ann McLean Davis passed peacefully surrounded by her family on September 19, 2019 at the age of 82.

Born in Hamlet, North Carolina, Patsy ("Pat") was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen Franklin Mclean and Etta Spencer McLean, as well as her brother, Jamie Owen McLean, her step-mother Brownie Poole Hitt McLean, and her beloved pet Westie for 15 ½ years, Annie.

A friend to everyone, Pat had a sincere interest in getting to know people. Pat loved to spend time with her family, and she always put others first.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James Minor Davis, Jr. ("Jim"); her children: Jan Warren, James Davis and wife Susan, and Julie Bilodeau and husband Andy; her grandchildren, who lovingly called her "Nana": Ashley Warren and fiancé Jon Riley, James Davis, McLean Warren, Davis Ann Bilodeau, and Spencer Davis; her sisters: Martha Ritter and husband Jim, and Jeanette Stafford; and her step-siblings: Nancy Helm and husband John, Billy Hitt and wife Martha Jo.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11:00 am at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Southern Pines.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals on Wheels of Rocky Mount, the Penick Foundation, or FirstHealth Hospice.