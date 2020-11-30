PAUL MICHAEL KUEBLER JR.

ROCKINGHAM — Paul Michael Kuebler, Jr., 72, of Rockingham passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. He was born December 17, 1947 in Buffalo, NY, a son of the late Paul Michael Kuebler, Sr. and Annette Marie Smith Kuebler.

Paul was an Eagle Scout with Troop 508, a graduate in the Class of 1966 of Saint Francis High School in Hamburg, NY, and a 1977 graduate of Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, NC. He served in the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division and was a two-time Purple Heart recipient as a Vietnam Veteran. He worked for the NC Highway Patrol and NC Department Transportation for 30 years. Also he was an active member of St. James Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Parents Without Partners and VFW Post 4203. Paul was a Master Mason and served his local community as a small engine repairman after retirement. He served as an officer in multiple community organizations and donated to charities that made a difference in his local community and globally.

A memorial mass will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 12:00 noon at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jean Pierre Swamunu Lhoposo officiating. A military graveside ceremony will take place at a later date in New York.

Surviving, A daughter, Christine Renee Kuebler Albright and husband Jeff of Climax, NC; Grandchildren, Mary Jane Elizabeth Albright, Emily Renee Marie Albright and Michael Ray Ellis all of Climax; Siblings, Jean Ayers and husband Mark, Barbara Ortel, Donna Harper and husband Benny, Sharon Washer and husband Luther, Gerald Kuebler and wife Elizabeth and Lisa Nelson and husband John; Several nieces and nephews; And his companion Beverly Thackson; And his dog companion Buddy.

Memorials may be made to the Richmond Co. Humane Society, 529 W US 74 Hwy. Rockingham, NC 28379. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Kuebler family.