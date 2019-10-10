PAUL "DAVID" WHITTINGTON

ELLERBE — Paul "David" Whittington, 63, of 912 Jones Springs Church Road, Ellerbe, passed away, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at First Health Moore Regional, Pinehurst.

He was born May 29, 1956, in Asheboro, son of Reid Harding Whittington and Annie Katherine Paul Whittington.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Reid H. Whittington, Jr.; sister, Alice Harrelson; brother-in-laws, Kermit Harrelson, Robert J. Funderburk and Gene Chappell; and sister-in-law, Linda Whittington.

He is survived by his sons, Burke and Stacy Whittington; brother, Ronnie Whittington(Jean) of Rockingham; sisters, Mary Shepard (Odell) of Rockingham, Janette Chappell of Ellerbe, Barbara Funderburk of Patrick, SC and Sue Southard (Jerry) of Patrick, SC.

All Services will be private.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family of David.