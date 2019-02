PAULINE DOCKERY

ROCKINGHAM — Ms. Pauline Dockery, 85, of Rockingham, passed at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven on Feb. 19, 2019.

There will be a public viewing held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McNeill Funeral Home on Sun. Feb. 24.

A funeral service will be conducted at at 3 p.m. on Monday. Saron Missionary Baptist Church in Ellerbe.