STELLA — Peggy Greene Caddell (88) of Stella, NC, formerly of Hoffman and Hamlet, died, peacefully on Saturday, August 10, after a brief illness.

She was lovingly attended during her last days by her husband of 68 years, Grover Cleveland (GC) Caddell, Jr.; her sons, Douglas and Grover Cleveland (Buddy) III; her daughters in law, Patsy and Deb and her sister, Betty Richardson.

She was predeceased by her parents; and a sister, Lynda Eller.

Peggy was devoted to her family, who were blessed daily with her charm, graciousness, warmth, good humor and excellent southern cooking. She loved to watch her "Red Birds" and the squirrels that frequented her porch feeder.

She never missed her Thursday hair appointment. It was always a great day if you had the pleasure to spend even part of it with Peggy. These past summer days, full of sunflowers and watermelons was a most precious gift that will be cherished forever. God Bless you, Peggy!

Peggy will be celebrated and laid to rest on Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Hoffman.

Visitation will be at the Hoffman Baptist Church, 117 Butler Drive, Hoffman, from 2:00-2:45 PM.

Following will be the Celebration of her life, which will be held at 3:00 PM. Interment will follow at the family cemetery. The family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations be directed to Hoffman Baptist Church, P.O. Box 64, Hoffman, NC 28347 Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory, Hamlet, is serving the Caddell Family.

