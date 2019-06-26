PERRY BUTLER, SR.

ROCKINGHAM — Perry Eugene Butler, Sr., 68, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the home of his son with his family by his side. A native of Richmond County, he was born May 17, 1951, a son of the late Jesse Butler and Bernice Steen Porter. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Honeycutt Butler, who died Oct. 31, 2008; a brother, Bobby Butler; and a sister, Betty Butler. He had worked in the textile industry and also did some auto repair work.

Survivors include his son, Perry E. Butler, Jr. and wife, Carrie; his daughter, Michelle Anstey and husband, David; two sisters, Virginia "Dee" White (Larry) and Janice Blanton; and one brother, Roger Butler, all of Rockingham. Five grandchildren also survive.

The family will receive friends at Carter Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. At other times, they will be at Perry Jr's at 1094 Osborne Rd., Rockingham. The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 27, in the Colonial Chapel of Carter Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Gerald Goins. Interment will follow in the Steen Family Cemetery, Steen Rd. W., Bennettsville, South Carolina.

