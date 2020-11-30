PETER CLARK O'CONNOR

STATEN ISLAND, NY — Peter Clark O'Connor, 89, passed away November 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Peter was born on August 12, 1931 to Peter and Edith Ludwig O'Connor in Staten Island NY. After High School, Peter enlisted in the US Navy where he became an Engineer during the Korean War. He received the National Defense Service Medal and was Honorably discharged after 4 years of service. After his time in the Navy, Peter went to work for Nabisco as a delivery route driver. He was with Nabisco for 32 years. Peter married his love, Marion Lupica on October 13, 1957 in Jamaica NY. They started their union in Merrick NY and lived there for many years. After Peter retired they moved to Copake NY, where he enjoyed fishing and woodworking. For a brief time, the couple also called Boonville NY home.

When Peter and Marion had enough of the snow in NY, they moved to Rockingham NC. Peter was a member of the Knights of Columbus and an active parishioner of St. James Catholic Church of Hamlet NC.

Left to cherish his memory are; Son-in-law; Pete Webster; granddaughter; Nicole (John) Sturtevant; grandsons; Peter Connolly, Patrick Webster; Chris Webster; Nieces; Cathy Moore, Beth Ross; Nephew Craig Hovland; great granddaughters; Tessa Sturtevant and Sophia Webster.

Peter was preceded in death by his bride of 50 years, Marion; His parents; Peter and Edith; daughter; Jackie Webster; grandson; Kevin Webster and sister Jacqueline Hovland.

A service will be held Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. James Catholic Church, 1018 W. Hamlet Ave. Hamlet NC. Burial will be at White Lake Cemetery in Woodgate NY at later date.

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham NC is caring for the family. Trainor Funeral home in Boonville NY is also caring for the family.