PHILIP MICHAEL FLOYD

HAMLET — Philip "Phil" Michael Floyd, 59, of Wilmington passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, in Lower Cape Fear Hospice after a lengthy illness. He was born Feb. 14, 1960, the son of the late Meltha White Floyd and Robert Earl Floyd.

Phil was an entrepreneur, artist, avid fisherman and lover of all animals.

The family will receive guests for the Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 9, 2-3 p.m. and the Celebration of Life service 3-4 p.m. at 607 Rollings Ave., Hamlet, in the Boney Playhouse behind the residence.

Phil was preceded in death by brother Robert (Rod) Earl Floyd Jr. He leaves behind his life partner of 21 years, Alex Odom; brothers, Wendell "Bubba" Floyd (Cindy) and Scott Floyd (Julie); sister, Lisa Floyd Berryhill-Gergis (Howard); aunts Cecile Stephens and June Barnett; and many cousins, neices, nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Phil's memory to a 501(c)(3) local animal rescue CAT Adoption Team, PO Box 2196 Wilmington NC 28402 or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, Wilmington NC 28401.