PHYLLIS CAROLYN CAVINESS

ELLERBE — The clock of life stopped for Phyllis Carolyn Caviness, of Ellerbe at 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Beacon Place in Greensboro.

Phyllis was the first born of the late John (J.D.) Sr. and Lessie Bell Caviness. She was born in Biscoe on Jan. 27, 1946. At an early age she joined St. Luke No. 1 Free Will Baptist Church in Ellerbe.

A graduate of Mineral Springs High School, she graduated at the top of her class. She majored in elementary education at Fayetteville State University and later received her associate degree in nursing from North Carolina A&T State University, where she also received a master's degree in adult education.

A former public school teacher, she also worked as a juvenile delinquent counselor for the North Carolina Department of Corrections. She began teaching career at Richmond Community College (RCC) in 1981. She retired Jan. 1, 2011. Phyllis served as a mentor for thousands of nursing students, including a special program for minority nursing students at University of North Carolina - Pembroke. In addition to working at RCC, she also served as a nurse and nursing supervisor at Chesterfield Convalescence Center in Cheraw, South Carolina for 25 years.

Her memory will burn in the hearts of a special niece and nephew whom she reared: Dr. Trina Caviness Bethea (Reginald) of Kernersville, Jonathan Dionte Caviness (Fiancé Christine Tran) of Charlotte, grandchildren Lauryn McKenzie Bethea and Joshuah Isiah Bethea, two sisters Barbara Caviness Dumas (Russell) of Greensboro and Pauline Caviness Mayhue of Jackson Springs, a very special friend of 37 years Henry Pinnex of Burlington, and a host of relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Family visitation hour will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. Luke No. 1 Free Will Baptist Church 3347 N US 220 HWY Ellerbe, NC.

Homegoing service will begin at 1 p.m. with interment at St. Luke No. 1 Cemetery.

Bostic Funeral Services of Candor is serving the family.