Phyllis Wineland Piper, age 91, of Belmont, NC, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her daughters' home in Wilkes County, NC. Mrs. Piper was born, February 7, 1929, in Fairfield Township, Pennsylvania, to Naola Rebecca Wineland. She was preceded in death by her mother, spouse; William V. Piper, granddaughter; Lisa Marie Wyatt, and son in law; Sgt. Lance Lee Pennell. Mrs. Piper was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mt. Holly, where she was very active. She volunteered in the Girl Scouts, 4-H, Meals on Wheels, Christian Relief Organization, and Women of the Presbyterian Church. She loved traveling with her church family.

A memorial service will be held at Mt. Holly Presbyterian Church at a later date.

Mrs. Piper is survived by three daughters; Margaret "Becky" Piper Pennell, (Robert Morris), of Sanford, NC, Patricia "Pete" Piper Wheeler, and spouse, Lenny, of Hamlet, NC, Jenny Lou Piper Wyatt, and spouse, John, of Millers Creek, NC, three granddaughters, Melanie Pennell Parish, and spouse, Mark, of Durham, NC, Lucretia "Lucy" Pennell Wheeler, and spouse, Brian, of Chapel Hill, NC, Emily Wheeler Kidder, and spouse, Dale, of Zionville, NC, four grandsons, K.L. "Trey" Wheeler, III, and spouse, Nikki, of Hamlet, NC, "Billy" William John Foster, and spouse, Renee, of Wilkesboro, NC, Mark Finney, of Drexel, NC, Chris Wyatt, and spouse, Alissa, of Arlington, TX, numerous great grandchildren, Cameron and Chole Wheeler, Drew, Mason, and Emma Kidder, Colin and Hayden Wheeler, Haley Finney, Kinsey Foster, Sloan, Gunner, and Cutler Wyatt, Aiden and Mariah Taylor. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews.

The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to; Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, Arkansas, 72202 or visit http://www.heifer.org.

Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.