PRESTON DAWKINS

RAEFORD — Mr. Preston Dawkins, 72, of 119 Sprucepine Dr., Raeford, NC and formerly of Hamlet, passed on Fri. Oct. 2, 2020 at First Health Pallative Care in Moore Co.

A public viewing will be on Tue. at McNeill Funeral Home from 1 - 6pm.

There will be a graveside service held on Wed. 1pm at Ashley Chapel Cemetery.