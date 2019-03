PRESTON MILLER

ROCKINGHAM — Preston "Count" Miller passed on March 26, 2019. Public viewing will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Nelson Funeral Chapel. Service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hamlet.

Nelson Funeral Service of Rockingham is serving the Family.