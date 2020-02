PRINCE ALBERT TERRY JR.

ROCKINGHAM — Prince Albert Terry Jr. age 81, formally of Hamlet, NC, passed February 04, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Washington, DC. Visitation 1-6pm Fri., February 14, 2020 @ Nelson's Funeral Home Chapel in Rockingham, NC, Funeral: Sat.11am February 15, 2020 @ Pemberton Temple Church of God and Christ in Hamlet, NC.

Nelson Funeral Home of Rockingham is serving the family.