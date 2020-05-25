PRISCILLA WATTS SMITHROCKINGHAM — Priscilla Watts Smith, 78 of Rockingham, NC entered her eternal home on May 24, 2020. She was born July 7, 1941 a daughter of Clayton and Mary Watts. Priscilla was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Bill Smith. Surviving, a daughter, Maryglenn Hill (Tommy); a son; Brian Smith (Stephanie); Five Grandchildren; Chris Hill (Crystal); Ryan Hill (Claudia); Alex Hill, Rebecca Smith and Julian Smith; Three Great Grand Children; Abigail, Emma and Olivia Hill. Priscilla was a faithful member of Roberdel United Methodist Church and she retired from the Richmond County School System. Priscilla is remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She exhibited the virtuous woman from Proverbs 31, "her children arise up, and call her blessed." Priscilla placed her faith in Jesus Christ for her salvation and her family looks forward to the day they will be reunited in the presence of their Savior. Due to the COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held this week at Richmond Co. Memorial Park and memorial service will be held at a later date. Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Smith family.



