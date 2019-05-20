RALPH DANIEL WAGONER

SALISBURY — Mr. Ralph Daniel Wagoner, 103, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Trinity Oaks Assisted Living.

Born March 11, 1916 in Rowan County he was the son of the late Pearl Price Daniel Wagoner and Edward Walter Wagoner.

Mr. Wagoner was a graduate of Boyden High School and The Citadel, class of 1936, with a degree in engineering. At the time of his passing he was the oldest living alumnus of The Citadel. He served in the US Army as a captain during WWII in the Pacific Theater. Mr. Wagoner worked alongside his two brothers and nephew operating Wagoner Construction Company Incorporated and Wagoner Supply Incorporated. He served as President for Wagoner Supply, Vice President of Wagoner Equipment Corporation, President of Colonial Steel and Iron Incorporated and managing partner of Tri-Par Associates. He was a long time attendee of St. John's Lutheran Church.

Preceding him in death are his brothers, Hubert E. Wagoner, Kenneth L. Wagoner, Walter P. Wagoner and sister, Kathryn Terry.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Jane Gamewell of Salisbury, Frances West and husband, David of Rockingham, Karen (Kaye) Nielson and husband, Erik of Huntsville, Alabama; eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019 in Peeler Hall at St. John's Lutheran Church.

Memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Pastor Rhodes Woolly and Rev. Brenda Bynum officiating. A private burial will take place.

Mr. Wagoner was known for his love of red shirts. The family encourages you to add a splash of red to your outfit in memory of Ralph.

Memorials may be made to Rowan Helping Ministries, 226 N. Long St., Salisbury, NC 28144.

Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Wagoner family.