RALPH G. TERRY

ROCKINGHAM — Ralph G. Terry, 87, of Rockingham passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. He was born January 28, 1932 in Richmond County a son of the late Jasper and Rosa Morgan Terry.

Mr. Terry served in the US Army and was a member of Cobb Memorial Baptist Church where he served any many capacities. He was a member of the Gideons International and was the owner and operator of the Outside Furniture Company.

He was preceded in death by brothers Van, Jack, Charles, Leon and Lewis Terry.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. at Cobb Memorial Baptist Church with Rev. Chuck McKnight officiating. Burial will follow Rourk Presbyterian Church Cemetery with military honors.

Surviving, His wife, Linda Cockman Terry of Rockingham; Sons, Allen and Cindy Terry of Ellerbe and Marc and Dawn Terry of Hamlet; Grandchildren, Crystal Terry Marks and Christopher Marks of Ellerbe, Charlie and Melani Terry of Charlotte, Sam and Alli Terry of Hamlet, Matthew Farrah of Statesboro, GA and Olivia Farrah of Ellerbe; Great grandchildren, Kynlee and Kelsey Marks of Ellerbe; Sisters, JoAnn English of Rockingham and Rachel Russell of Ellerbe.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-8 P.M. at Cobb Memorial Baptist Church or other times his home.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International P.O. Box 931 Hamlet, NC 28345 or Richmond Co. Hospice 1119 N. US Hwy. #1 Rockingham, NC 28379. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Terry family.