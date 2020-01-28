RAMSEY G. FISHER

PINEHURST — Ramsey G. Fisher, 37, of Pinehurst, NC passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Ramsey was born and raised in the Southern Pines/Pinehurst area of North Carolina, graduated from The O'Neal School in 2001. She had a passion for film production and impactful story telling. In 2006 she completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts for Film and Television Production at The Savannah College of Art and Design. Ramsey enjoyed sharing her beloved state with the viewers of several popular shows including The Bachelorette, Undercover Boss, and Ball Hogs. She loved traveling and exploring the world for both work and pleasure.

Ramsey was known in Pinehurst for her keen barista talents at the Java Bean Plantation. She could recall every regular customer's drink order and always made sure everyone left with a good laugh and smile.

Her personality was exceptional. She could light up a room with her smile.

Her infectious humor brought so many people together. Ramsey's deep love for cats, her ability to laugh and enjoy the little things in life will be cherished and remembered by all that were blessed to know her.

Ramsey's creativity compelled her to follow her imagination and enjoy life. Her heart led her to unconditionally put those she loved before herself.

She is survived by her loving family, her parents, Giff and Susan Fisher, her grandmother, Mary Sue Ramsey; her uncle, Bill Ramsey; her Goddaughters Clara and Emmeline Jordan; her true love, Grant Wise; her cousins Andrea, Caroline, Christian, and Corbin Williams, her Tess, her Mermaids E.A.M. and more friends than could ever be listed.

A celebration of life and memorial for Ramsey will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Companion Animal Clinic Foundation, to honor Ramsey's love for felines. CAC Foundation: P.O. Box 148 Southern Pines, NC 28388 or Companionanimalclinic.org

Services Entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.