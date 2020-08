RANDOLPH NORRIS

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. Randolph Norris, 70, of 159 Trailcrest Dr., Rockingham, passed on Thur. Aug. 20, 2020 at Atrium Health in Concord, NC.

There will be a public view held on Wed from 11- 12:45pm followed by a funeral service at 1pm at Mirror Image Tabernacle of Faith.

Services will follow COVID- 19 rules and regulations. McNeil Funeral Home is serving the family.