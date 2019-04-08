RAY NELL PERKINS

ROCKINGHAM — Ray Nell McLemore Perkins, 87, of Rockingham passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hospice Haven in Rockingham.

Mrs. Perkins was born Sept. 13, 1931 in Richmond County, a daughter of the late John Henry and Annie Pearl McCaskill McLemore. She was a member of Pee Dee United Methodist Church, had worked with J.P. Stevens Co. and retired from Sandhurst Hosiery. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Alton Perkins, grandson, Lucas Nixon and sisters, Amy Pruitt, Ruth McCaskill and Grace Bullard.

Surviving are her children, Philip Perkins (Norma) and Donna Nixon (Scott), all of Rockingham and granddaughter, Heather P. Butdorff (Matthew).

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Cordova Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Anderson officiating. Interment will follow in Eastside Cemetery.

The family will greet friends from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Carter Funeral Home is assisting the Perkins Family.