REBA TILLEY WALLACE

LEXINGTON — Reba Tilley Wallace, 89, of Becky Hill Road, Lexington passed away Sunday, May 19, at Mountain Vista Health Park in Denton.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Freedom Baptist Church, where she was a member, by Pastor Clyde Akers. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Reba was born May 18, 1930 in Forsyth County to Strawdy D. Tilley and Pearl Crissman Tilley. She was a retired employee of Lexington Furniture, Plant 1 and was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Everett Wallace; her sisters, Lois, Virginia, and Helen; and her brothers, Edgar, Calvin, Roscoe, and Troy.

Surviving are her son, Davis Wright (Mary) of Blythewood, South Carolina; her daughter, Rusty Tilley (Eugene) of Ellerbe; her brothers, Paul and Clyde Tilley, both of Lexington; five grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and five great great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, 214 Hillcrest Court, Lexington NC 27292.

The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Vista Health Park for their support and loving care.