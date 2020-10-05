RICHARD ALLEN JACOBS

ROCKINGHAM — Pastor Richard Allen "Ricky" Jacobs, went to be with his Lord, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at First Health Moore Regional.

He was born March 28, 1952, in Richmond County, son of Voyt and Mancy Lowery Jacobs.

Pastor Ricky was the pastor of Southside Free Will Baptist church for the thirty four years of his thirty six years in the ministry. He also was a veteran of the US Army.

He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved his church , his church family and had a huge love for children. His heart was as big as his personality and his love was unconditional! Pastor Ricky was very involved with the Richmond Raiders, as well as Camp Joshua, a church camp for the youth in the Free Will Baptist Church. It's hard to put into words, the lives this man of the Gospel, with the huge happy personality, touched. But God had a better plan and he is now at his final home! Our loss is truly Heavens Gain!!

A Funeral will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Raider Stadium; due to Covid-19 restrictions only 100 people may be allowed to attend. Due to the size of his family, ministers and funeral Home staff the capacity of 100 will be met. All attending will be required to wear mask and practice social distancing. Therefore those that wish to attend from their automobiles and park in the stadium parking lot can listen to the service from their radios. There will also be live streaming of the Funeral on the Southside Church Facebook Page. The Family has tried hard to make everyone be able to pay their respects; Covid-19 restrictions have made it hard to do so. The Family wants to thank everyone for their understanding.

He is survived by his wife of Forty Three years, Lynn Norton Jacobs; daughter, Charity Jacobs Michael (Gary) of Aberdeen; son , Boyd Allen Jacobs (Donna) of Rockingham; brothers, Lanny Jacobs, Dennis Jacobs and Rev. Bud Jacobs all of Rockingham; sister, Shelia Jacobs of Mobile, AL; four grandchildren; Christian Webb, Riley Jacobs, Reagan Michael and Luke Jacobs; his church family; and a host of friends.

Memorials may be made to Camp Joshua Youth Camp, 29387 Pennington Road, Albemarle, NC 28001

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Jacobs Family.