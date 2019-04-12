RICHARD DAVIS

WILMINGTON — Richard Cleveland Davis, 80, passed away at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Care Center in Wilmington Thursday, April 11, 2019. A native of Richmond County, he was the son of the late Grace R. Davis and Reba Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his ex-wife, the former Carolyn June Clark; one brother, Rhumilles "Junior" Davis; and three sisters, Glenda Faye Davis Howell, Patricia Davis Kimrey and Jane Yates Corbin.

He is survived by one son, Steven Davis of Portland, Oregon; a grandson, Harper Keeney Davis; a granddaughter, Eliza Keeney Davis; and one sister, Phyllis Wilson Cassidy of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Richard attended Rockingham High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army in an anti-aircraft missile battery during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was honorably discharged in 1963. He had been a member of Beaver Dam United Methodist Church in Rockingham and Immanuel Baptist Church in Colonial Heights, Virginia and the American Legion. He retired from a career with Honeywell Corporation as a lab technician.

Richard was always happy when spending time with family, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He could fix or repair most anything, and he did. He loved spending time in Myrtle Beach and Key West, and visited both frequently. He believed in a well-maintained car, a well-manicured lawn, doting on his grandchildren, and a bowl of popcorn after a hard day's work.

A graveside service officiated by Rev. Terry Cornelius will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Beaver Dam UMC Cemetery at 714 Beaver Dam Church Rd.in Rockingham. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the ( ).

Carter Funeral Home is serving the family.