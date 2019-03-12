RICHARD EUGENE STEEN

HAMLET — Richard Eugene Steen, 79, of Hamlet passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at his residence.

He was born Dec. 15, 1939 in Marlboro County, South Carolina, son of Willard Steen and Niter Steen Steen.

He was previously employed with Hudson Paving as a mechanic for 30 years and was a member of Nebo Wesleyan Church.

Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Harrington Funeral Home, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Nebo Wesleyan Church with Pastors, Jeff Collins, Roger Webster and Darryl Strickland. Burial will follow at Steen Cemetery in Wallace, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sylvia Grant Steen; daughter, Robin Lynn; sister, Martha Estridge; and brother, Harold Steen.

Survivors include his daughters, Sally Strickland of Hamlet & Pat Gomiller of Rockingham; son, Danny Steen of Hamlet; brothers, Gary Steen, Bobby Steen, Carl Steen and Harl Steen all of Hamlet and Jefferson Steen of Wallace, SC; sisters, Alice Murchison & Juanita Quick both of Hamlet and Virginia Miller of FL; grandchildren, Trudy Honeycutt, Crystal DeBerry, Joe Gomiller IV and Dylan Gomiller; and four great-grandchildren.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Steen Family.