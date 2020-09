RICHARD MANLEY

NEWARK, New Jersey — Mr. Richard Manley of Newark, NJ and formerly of Richmond Co., passed on Thur. Sept. 17, 2020 in NJ.

There will be a public viewing held on Sat. from 12- 1pm at McNeill Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Northside Cem.at 2pm

COVID-19 reg. will be enforced.