RICHARD MARK FAWROCKINGHAM — Richard Mark Faw, age 75 of Rockingham passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home. Richard was born on September 18, 1944 in Catawba County, NC to the late Branford E. Faw and Jessie Osborne Faw. He was a veteran of his country and served in the United States Air Force. After his military service, he began a management career at Rose's Dime Store in Sanford, NC where he met the love of his life, Teresa Terrell. They later were married and enjoyed 50 wonderful years together. Later, Richard began a career as a rural mail carrier with the United States Postal Service and retired in 2004. He loved fishing, traveling, the mountains, the Atlanta Braves and most of all cherishing his grandchildren. He was an active member of Freedom Baptist Church in Rockingham, NC. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Teresa Terrell Faw of Rockingham; three children: Branford Faw and wife Amy of Rockingham; Tammy Faw Severeide and husband Jarrod of Ft. Mill, SC and Scott Faw and wife Elizabeth of Landis, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Emily, Ashlyn, Macy, Davis, Meredith, Charlee and Beck as well as two sisters: Cynthia Key and husband John of Rural Hall, NC and Jean Frye of Ronda, NC and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ava Severeide and a brother, John Faw. The family will receive friends at a drive-thru visitation on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church in Rockingham where the family will follow Covid-19 guidelines. Guests paying their respects are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. A private family graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday at Buffalo Cemetery in Sanford. The family requests that memorial contributions please be made to Freedom Baptist Church Building Fund, 987 N. US-1, Rockingham, NC 28379 or to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 N US Hwy 1, Rockingham, NC 28379. The family would like to thank Richmond County Hospice for their care and compassion to Richard during his final days. Online condolences may be made at www.millerboles.com Services entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020.