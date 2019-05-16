RICHARD MAX MOORE

ZEBULON — Richard, 64, went to be with our Jesus the morning of Saturday, May 11, 2019.

He was born in Richmond County Nov. 3, 1954 to Johnny and Nina Moore of Rockingham.

He worked local for Bell South telephone company then transferred to the Raleigh area. His pleasure in life was being a awesome husband and father. He also enjoyed hunting and playing softball.

He was proceeded in death by by his father, Johnny Moore and a nephew, Brian Moore. His surviving loved ones are his mother, Nina Moore of Rockingham, his loving wife Vandala Gordon Moore, a son Ryan Ellis Moore of the home in Zebulon, his oldest son Brandon Max Moore of Knightdale, one brother Ronald Moore and one sister Cindy (John) Strickland, a nephew David Moore, a grand nephew Brian Moore and a grand niece Summer Marie Moore, and special friend Ray Kirby, all of Rockingham.

A private service will be held Saturday in loving memory of our Richard. All prayers are appreciated. Contact email [email protected]