RICHARD POWELL

ROCKINGHAM — Richard Powell, 74, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Hospice Haven, surrounded by his family.

He was born March 20, 1945, in Richmond County, son of Andrew Levi Powell and Catherine Norton Powell.

Richard was a member of Joy Free Will Baptist Church, a retired lineman for Pee Dee Electric and a veteran of 82nd Airborne. He had a kind heart and was a True Gentleman. He will surely be missed.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at Joy Free Will Baptist Church from 2:00-3:00 pm.

A Memorial Service will be held following visitation at 3:00 pm with Pastor June Grant officiating.

He is survived by his wife of fifty seven years, Judy Ford Powell; son Pete Powell (Teona) of Troy; brothers, Marvin Powell (Bea Maynor) of Ellerbe, Mitchell Powell of Marston and Craig Powell (Iris) of Cary; four grandchildren, Tyler Rush (Micaela) of Troy, Alston Powell (Kyanna) of Mt. Gilead, Nathan Powell of Raleigh and Lexie Powell of Troy; and great-grandson, Trystan.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made in his memory to: Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 Hwy. 1 N. , Rockingham, NC 28379

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Powell Family.