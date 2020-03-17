RICKY DEAN STUBBS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICKY DEAN STUBBS.
Obituary
Send Flowers

RICKY DEAN STUBBS

ROCKINGHAM — Ricky Dean Stubbs,60, of Thomasville formerly of Rockingham passed away Saturday, March14, 2020 at his home. He was born October 21, 1959 in Richmond County a son of the late Paul Knight, Sr. and Doris Faye Stubbs.

He was preceded in death by a sister Paula Knight.

A private family graveside service will be held this week at Northam Cemetery Extension due to the mandates of COVID-19.

Surviving, His sons, Tommy and Ricky Stubbs; Sister, Vickie Thompson; Brothers, Jimmy Knight, Paul Knight and Michael Knight. Online condolences may be made at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving Stubbs family.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.