RICKY DEAN STUBBS

ROCKINGHAM — Ricky Dean Stubbs,60, of Thomasville formerly of Rockingham passed away Saturday, March14, 2020 at his home. He was born October 21, 1959 in Richmond County a son of the late Paul Knight, Sr. and Doris Faye Stubbs.

He was preceded in death by a sister Paula Knight.

A private family graveside service will be held this week at Northam Cemetery Extension due to the mandates of COVID-19.

Surviving, His sons, Tommy and Ricky Stubbs; Sister, Vickie Thompson; Brothers, Jimmy Knight, Paul Knight and Michael Knight. Online condolences may be made at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving Stubbs family.