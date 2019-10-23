ROBERT "BOB" NUTTALL

ROCKINGHAM— Robert Alexander "Bob" Nuttall, 78, passed away at his home Wednesday, October 23, 2019, following several years of declining health. A native of Richmond County, he was born July 5, 1941, the only child of the late Alexander "A.C." Nuttall and Lois Williams Nuttall. He was a graduate of Rockingham High School and also attended NC State University and St. Andrews University. He had a career of 27 years with Burlington Industries and was the owner/operator of High Lake Lounge for 10 years. His leisure activities included hunting, fishing and reading.

His memory will be cherished by his wife of 60 years, Lauranne "Tinka" Warrick Nuttall of the home; two daughters, Blaine Nuttall Maples of Rockingham and Robin Nuttall Rakes (Michael) of Hickory; and two grandchildren: Megan Bradley (Alex) and Matthew McKinley Rakes.

A time of visitation with family will be from 5:30 until 7:00 PM Friday at Carter Funeral Home in Rockingham. A private graveside service will be conducted Saturday with Pastor John Futterer officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered to Community Home Care & Hospice, 1971 E. Broad Ave., Rockingham, NC 28379.

