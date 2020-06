Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBERT BOOKER LITTLEROCKINGHAM — Mr. Robert Booker Little, 73, passed Saturday, May 30, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, Morven, NC on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11 am. A Public Viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 11am until 2 pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St. Rockingham, NC.



