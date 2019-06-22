ROBERT C. MILLS

ROCKINGHAM — Robert C. "Robbie" Mills, 56, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home. He was born Sept. 30, 1962 in Richmond County a son of the late Charles Bunn and Jessie Pressley Mills.

Surviving are his wife, Christine H. Mills of Rockingham; daughters, Tina Mills of Rockingham, Kayla Norville of Macclesfield and husband Blake, and Jessie Mills of Rockingham; brothers, Brent Mills, Donald Mills, David Mills; Sister, Mary Alice Mills; grandchildren Jett and Kade Norville.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Dyson.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Freedom Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie McLean and Rev. Alex Perakis officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond County Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

There are simply no words to describe Robbie Mills. A loving husband, father, G-daddy; a respected member of his community and church. Robbie's world began and ended with his loving wife Chrissy for 35 precious years. No longer here on earth, his presence no longer seen rather lovingly protecting his family from above. A warrior for his Lord and savior, Robbie is with his eternal father.

Robbie's three girls, Tina, Kayla and Jessie made him prouder than words can describe. Recently becoming a G-daddy of two precious boys, Jett, (20 months), as well as Kade, his most recent grandson (2 months). Robbie, a proud G-daddy, built a 26 ft. life-size ship (our Noah), for these baby boys which will bring such fond memories as these boys grow-up playing pirates.

Just as the ship in his backyard Robbie filled his home with projects built by his loving hands, his inspiration was his soulmate and love, Chrissy. Robbie enjoyed working with his hands which made him a proud teacher at RSHS was a carpentry instructor for eleven years. He enjoyed his job as a teacher, influencing the students along the way as a very positive mentor. His co-workers were an important part of his life and always looked forward to school beginning after summer break. Robbie loved many things, he absolutely cherished ever moment with his wife and children but he also never met a stranger. Robbie enjoyed every person who was fortunate to have crossed his path; whoever was in need he selflessly went to their aid.

Music and singing was his passion, which will be missed hearing him sing as relaxing in their home oasis enjoying the beautiful pool and background.

Romans 8:28 King James Version (KJV): "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose."

Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham is serving the Mills family.