ROBERT CURTIS BRADY

OAK ISLAND — Robert Curtis Brady, 80, of Oak Island, passed away on June 2, 2019.

Robert was born in Rockingham on Aug. 15, 1938 and was the son of the late Stancil and Esca Little Brady. Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Vivian Herren Brady; daughter, Kimberly Weeks of Charlotte; a granddaughter, Lucy Weeks of Charlotte; and a brother, Donald Brady.

Mr. Brady graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. He then became a Certified Public Accountant. Later, he acquired a nursing home for which he managed for the last 15 years of his work life. He loved hunting and off shore fishing. He was a private pilot and flew his own airplane for many years. He owned many boats over the years and was an avid scuba diver. After he retired from the nursing home, he became a licensed charter boat captain and ran charter fishing out of the Southport Marina.

At Mr. Brady's request, there will be no services. Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.