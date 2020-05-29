ROBERT FLOWERSROCKINGHAM — Mr. Robert Flowers, 84, Rockingham passed Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The funeral is scheduled for Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Nelson Funeral Home with a viewing from 1 - 2 p.m., 1021 East Washington Street, Rockingham, NC in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. Public viewing will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, Rockingham, NC.



