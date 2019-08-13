MOUNT GILEAD — Robert Floyd Williamson, Sr. (Bobby), 76, of Mount Gilead, passed away Sunday evening at Hospice Haven of Rockingham.

Funeral services will be held on Friday August 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Hamer Creek Family Life Center with the Rev. Brantley Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 8 PM at Edwards Funeral Home in Mt. Gilead and at other times at the old home place beside the office at the farm.

Mr. Williamson was born on January 1, 1943, in Montgomery County to the late Floyd Thomas and Cloe Ester Williamson. He loved his family. He was a man of the earth and a lifelong farmer. He loved the land and got satisfaction in growing pretty, colorful crops. He was the owner of the family business, Williamson Farms. In his spare time, he loved salvaging old pieces of farm equipment and restoring tractors. He will be remembered for being a kind and generous man.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brothers: Bart Shaw Williamson (Dink) and Max Williamson.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Robbie Frances Haywood Williamson (Chee Chee) of the home; sons: Bobby Williamson, Jr. and wife Anabel and Tommy Williamson and wife Amanda; grandchildren: Mary Elizabeth Fish and husband Dalton, Sarah, Jenna, Colton, Cloe, Claira, and Jaycey Williamson; and great-great grandson, Connor Fish. In addition, his sister, Margaret Herring and husband Richard of Laurinburg.

The family request memories to be sent to: Alzheimer's Research 4600 Park Rd #250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or the .

