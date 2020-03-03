ROBERT LEWIS SWINNEY

ROCKINGHAM — Robert Lewis Swinney of the Ellerbe Grove Community, Rockingham, NC. passed in the early morning hours of March 1, 2020 in Rockingham, NC.

Robert leaves to cherish a beloved memory his immediate family - his wife, Gwendolyn McInnis Swinney, his children, Dionnette M. Swinney (Derrick) and Robert L. Swinney, Jr. his brother, Charles Swinney (Lily), as well as a host of family and friends.

Memorial and funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM. at Ellerbe Grove Missionary Baptish Church, 162 Ellerbe Grove Church Road, Rockingham, NC.

Professional services have been entrusted to: Nelson Funeral Service, 1021 E Washington St, Rockingham, NC 28379, Phone: (910) 895-2345.