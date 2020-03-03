Robert Lewis Swinney

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lewis Swinney.
Service Information
Nelson Funeral Services
1021 E Washington St
Rockingham, NC
28379
(910)-895-2345
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROBERT LEWIS SWINNEY

ROCKINGHAM — Robert Lewis Swinney of the Ellerbe Grove Community, Rockingham, NC. passed in the early morning hours of March 1, 2020 in Rockingham, NC.

Robert leaves to cherish a beloved memory his immediate family - his wife, Gwendolyn McInnis Swinney, his children, Dionnette M. Swinney (Derrick) and Robert L. Swinney, Jr. his brother, Charles Swinney (Lily), as well as a host of family and friends.

Memorial and funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM. at Ellerbe Grove Missionary Baptish Church, 162 Ellerbe Grove Church Road, Rockingham, NC.

Professional services have been entrusted to: Nelson Funeral Service, 1021 E Washington St, Rockingham, NC 28379, Phone: (910) 895-2345.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.