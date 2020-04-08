ROBERT USSERY

ELIZABETHTOWN— Robert "Marshall" Ussery, formerly of Ellerbe, passed away in Elizabethtown, NC, Monday, April 6, 2020, at the age of 98. A native of Richmond County, he was born July 2, 1921, a son of the late John Ernest and Annie McRae Ussery. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 71 years, Lottie Mae Croom Ussery, his second wife of 4 years, Sarah Nichols Rush Ussery, and an infant daughter, Vivian Carlee Ussery.

Following graduation from high school, he served his country during WWII in the US Coast Guard. He was a founding member of Ellerbe Fellowship Baptist Church, a former Mayor of Ellerbe and retired after 40 years service as an office manager with Carolina Power & Light (now Duke Power). He was a skilled craftsman of furniture and cabinetry and was an avid gardener.

Surviving are sons, Robert M. Ussery, Jr. (Sylvia) of High Point, Harvey Ussery (Ellen) of Hume, VA, and Steve Ussery of Wilmington; daughter, Jean Ussery of Raleigh; a brother, Tommy Ussery of Cordova; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside committal will be conducted at Richmond County Memorial Park where he will be laid to rest beside his first wife. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Carter Funeral Home of Rockingham is serving the Ussery family.