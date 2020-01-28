ROGER GAIL STEEN

RESTON, VA — Roger Gail Steen, 76, of Reston, VA, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on December 28, 2019.

Gail was born on November 1, 1943 in Marlboro County, SC to the late Grady and Leoma Caulk Steen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Larry, Wayne and Diane.

Gail is survived by his wife Mary, his children Judith, Ronald, and Emilee, his cousin Mitch, his brother Lynn (Tecora), and many beloved relatives and friends.

Gail grew up in Hamlet, NC graduating from Hamlet High School in 1961 where he made many lifelong friends. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from East Carolina University in 1965 and a Master's Degree in Political Science from Auburn University in 1978.

Gail was a career Air Force officer, spending 22 years serving his country with honor including tours in Vietnam. He continued to serve his country as a Senior Acquisitions Analyst/Contractor for the Air Force's C-5 aircraft program working well into his 70's.

He enjoyed his three rescue dogs and spending time with his extended family. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.

A funeral service was held at 10:30am on Friday, January 10 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Reston, VA.

Burial with full military honors is scheduled for Thursday, February 20 at 3:00pm at Arlington National Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial.