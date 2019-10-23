ROMAN CHAVIS

HAMLET — Roman Chavis,83, of Hamlet passed away, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. He was born Richmond County, a son of the late Zack and Maggie Grooms Chavis.

Mr. Chavis served his country in the US Air Force and retired from Carolina Papermill. Later worked for Imperial Foods and Page Shutter Company for several years. Roman was a member of the Church God of Prophecy in Hamlet where volunteered with Back Pack Pals of Richmond County and Helping Hands of Hamlet. In his spare time he enjoyed hanging out at Hamlet Produce and Hamlet Hardware.

He was preceded in death by his sibling's Amos Chavis, Sterling Chavis, Walter Chavis, Zack "Bud" Chavis, John Chavis, Fairley Chavis, Herbert Hoover Chavis, Carolina Chavis Parrish, James 'Joe" Chavis and Thelma Chavis Knight.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery in Hamlet with Rev. Steve Crews officiating with military honors.

Surviving, A brother, Leavey Chavis of Bennettsville; And numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 P.M. in the church sanctuary prior to the graveside services.

Memorials may be made to Back Pack Pals of Richmond County or Helping Hands of Hamlet 615 Cheraw Rd. Hamlet, NC 28345 or Richmond Co. Hospice, 1119 US Hwy. #1 N. Rockingham, NC 28379. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the Chavis family.