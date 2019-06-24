RONALD GLEN GOODMAN

ROCKINGHAM — Ronald Glen Goodman, 73, of Rockingham passed away, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Hospice Haven.

He was born in Fredrick, Oklahoma, on Oct. 11, 1945, son of Otis McPhail Goodman and Sarah Barrett Goodman.

Mr. Goodman taught carpentry at Richmond Senior High School for twenty nine years and was a member of Glenwood United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Otis Goodman, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Cynthia Jackson Goodman of the home; sons, Brian Goodman (Danielle) of Rockingham and Greg Goodman (Amanda Erber) of Atlanta, GA; sister, Cynthia Altman of Rockingham; and his grandsons, Noah and Nathan Goodman.

All Services will be private.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 Hwy.1 N., Rockingham, NC 28379

The Family will be receiving friends at the home of his son, Brian, 102 Parkway Court, Rockingham.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Goodman Family.