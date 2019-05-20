RONALD JACKSON PARTIN

ROCKINGHAM — Ronald Jackson "Jacky" Partin, Jr. of Rockingham passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at First Health Richmond Memorial.

He was born April 10, 1964, in Raleigh, son of Ronald J. Partin, Sr. and Mollie Mozingo Partin.

Previously he worked at Big Rock Sports and was an avid fisherman!

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Harmony Church, off Harrington Road in Rockingham.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6 p.m. with Odell Shepard officiating.

Burial will be private at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Shepard Partin of home; parents, Ronald and Mollie Partin of Rockingham; daughter, Jessica Stedman (Eric) of Rockingham; son, Trent Partin of Rockingham; sister, Kim O'Neal (Jack) of Troutman; two granddaughters, Claire and Millie Stedman of Rockingham; and his father and mother in-law, Odell and Mary Shepard of Rockingham.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Partin Family.