ROSEMARY CAUDILL WILLINGHAM

TIMBERLAKE — Rosemary Caudill Willingham, 83, formerly of Timberlake, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

Born in Boyd, KY, she was the daughter of the late Chester Caudill and Trixie Riggle Caudill and wife of the late

Reverend Dr. Jimmie Don Willingham. Mrs. Willingham was a Vanguard Tupperware manager and sold insurance. She was VBS and WMU director at numerous churches where her husband was the minister. She was currently a member of Berry's Grove Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children: Lisa Willingham, of Raleigh and Rev. Craig Willingham and wife, Tonya, of Rougemont; one sister, Judith Eicher of Maineville, OH; two grandchildren, Nicholas Pendergraft and Caroline

Willingham; and one great-grandchild, Anderson Ross Hamm. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 at 9628 Berry Rd., Berry's Grove Baptist Church in Timberlake by the Rev. Tim Bowes. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Berry's Grove Baptist Church prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Andy Ward, Darrow Rimmer, Thomas McPhatter, Daniel Eicher, Nicholas Pendergraft and Danny McCullough. Honorary pallbearer will be Ray Scism.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berry's Grove Baptist Church, 9628 Berry Rd., Timberlake, NC, 27583.