ROY LOMAX

ELIZABETHTOWN — Roy E. Lomax, 86, U.S. Air Force Veteran of Elizabethtown passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Mr. Lomax was born on Jan. 2, 1933 to the late Marshall E. and Carrie Patterson Lomax. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elaine Lomax; four brothers: Otis, Charles, Leonard and Bill Lomax; three sisters, Isabell Hartsell, Beth Tart and Edna Lomax.

Mr. Lomax was known as the tire man. He worked at Bladen Tire and Hester Tire. A compassionate, giving individual that never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife; Melrose Lomax of the home; son, Allan Lomax (Jane) of Elizabethtown; daughter, Karen Priest (David) of Elizabethtown; stepson, David Ayers of Fayetteville; step daughter, Kathy Sasser of Goldsboro; brother, Raymond Lomax (Anne) of Derby; sister in law, Nita Lomax of Pinehurst; four grandchildren, Julie Fulford, Christopher Priest, Matthew Lomax, Andrew Lomax, step-grandchildren, Laurie Rush; Lynn Smith (Trevor) two great grandchildren; five step-great grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces.

A Memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Halloway and Rev. David Kelly officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. The burial will be private.