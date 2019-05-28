ROY LESTER GIBSON

ELLERBE — Roy Lester Gibson, Jr., 77, of Ellerbe, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Gibson was born July 10, 1941 in Richmond County, a son of the late Roy Lester and Roberta Poythress Gibson. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and retired as President of Richmond Yarns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Roy Anthony "Tony" Gibson.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Dana Coleman Gibson; children, Jessica Gibson Williams and husband Jesse of Roanoke, VA, Roy Christopher Gibson and wife Sherri of Ellerbe, and Gail Oneal Carpenter of Wilson; as well as 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and sisters Carolyn Porter and Linda Gibson.

A service to celebrate Roy's life will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29th at New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Hawks officiating.

The family will see friends prior to the service between 5:00 to 5:45, and at other times at the home, 281 McIntyre Rd., Ellerbe.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Carter Funeral Home is assisting the Gibson family.