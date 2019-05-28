ROY LESTER GIBSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROY LESTER GIBSON.
Obituary
Send Flowers

ROY LESTER GIBSON

ELLERBE — Roy Lester Gibson, Jr., 77, of Ellerbe, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Gibson was born July 10, 1941 in Richmond County, a son of the late Roy Lester and Roberta Poythress Gibson. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and retired as President of Richmond Yarns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Roy Anthony "Tony" Gibson.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Dana Coleman Gibson; children, Jessica Gibson Williams and husband Jesse of Roanoke, VA, Roy Christopher Gibson and wife Sherri of Ellerbe, and Gail Oneal Carpenter of Wilson; as well as 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and sisters Carolyn Porter and Linda Gibson.

A service to celebrate Roy's life will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29th at New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Hawks officiating.

The family will see friends prior to the service between 5:00 to 5:45, and at other times at the home, 281 McIntyre Rd., Ellerbe.

Memorials may be made to Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1 N, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Carter Funeral Home is assisting the Gibson family.
Published in Richmond County Daily Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.