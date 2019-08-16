HAMLET — Russell Darden Pait, 74, of 612 Jefferson Street, Hamlet, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, at UNC Hospital, Chapel Hill., after a brief illness.

Russell was born February 12, 1945, in Richmond County, son of Richard Carnes Pait, Sr. and Nancy Page Pait.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hamlet, a former conductor with CSX, a veteran of US Army, a member of Hamlet Masons AFAM #532 and AMVETS Post 316, with whom he worked many funerals for the local veterans that had passed.

Russell love to fish, collect guns, grow a garden and to make people laugh! He had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed!

The Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, at First United Methodist Church from 2:00-3:00 PM

The Funeral will begin at 3:00 PM with Burial to follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Gibson, NC

Russell is survived by his wife, Julia Quick Pait of the home; daughters, Lorie Pittman (Michael) of Greenville, NC and Amy Edmunds (Rick Wilbanks) of Hamlet; Grandchildren, Haylie and Brady Edmunds and Joshua and Julianna Pittman; brothers, Richard Pait of Hamlet and Robbie Pait of Irmo, SC; sister, Carol Christenbury of Cary; and a number of nieces and nephews.

For those that wish, Memorials may be made to : AMVETS, P.O. Box 774, Rockingham, NC 28380

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Pait Family.

