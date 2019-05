RUTH SMITH WATSON

ELLERBE — Ruth Smith Watson, 95, of Ellerbe passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Rourk Presbyterian Church in Ellerbe.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 12 at Watson-King Funeral Home in Rockingham.