SAM SMITH MORGAN

ELLERBE — Sam Smith Morgan, 61, of Ellerbe, passed away on Saturday October 19, 2019.

Sam was born on March 15, 1958 in Moore County, NC a son of the late William Howard Morgan and Audrey Smith Morgan. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother John W. Morgan.

Sam's greatest passion was farming his land, being with his family and working with his hands.

Surviving are his loving wife Cathy Freeman Morgan of the home; sons, Franklin Morgan of Ellerbe, Gary Hogan of Hoffman, William Morgan and wife Kasie of Newton; grandchildren, Samuel Copas Morgan and Ayla Paige Morgan of Newton and his loving dog Frannie. He is also survived by his siblings, Linda Gardner of California, Lee and Janet Morgan of Laurinburg, Nancy Carter of West End, Jerry and Julie Morgan of Rockingham, Ralph and Lori Morgan of Orangeburg, Mary Morgan of Ellerbe, and Calvin Morgan of Ellerbe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Sam's Life will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe with Rev. Dr. David Carricker and Pastor Lee Griffith officiating.

The family will greet friends and relatives from 2:00 – 4:00 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Carter Funeral Home of Ellerbe is assisting the Morgan family.